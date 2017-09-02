Rescue seeks justice in finding abuser of suspected ‘bait dog,’ Mitchell

The 2-year-old Collie that was near death when he was found by a local animal rescue volunteer in July has improved immensely with the support of community near and far, but still has much recovery ahead of him.
Dozens of people showed up Saturday at a “meet and great” for Mitchell the dog at Petco on Evergreen Avenue on Saturday afternoon. More than 3,000 people are following Mitchell’s Facebook page that has chronicled his journey from the time he was found wandering onto the Highway 99 Mitchell Road onramp in Ceres by Pupz N Palz volunteer Nicole Kisela.
Mitchell had gaping wounds in his neck and lower back that were filled with maggots, his teeth ground down and damaged and he was severally dehydrated.
It’s unknown how Mitchell sustained his injuries but Kisela and Pupz N Palz president Karri Husman suspect he was used as a bait dog to make fighting dogs more aggressive.
A case has been filed with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and a Southern California-based, home-cooked dog food company called Just Food For Dogs is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for Mitchell’s abuse and neglect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-552-2468 and provide case number SP17-037178.
Mitchell has had extensive veterinary care for his injuries and still must undergo several surgeries, Kisela said. His medical bills have exceeded $15,000.
To follow Mitchell’s story or learn ways to donate to Pupz N Palz visit the Mitchells Fight Facebook page.
