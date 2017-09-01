Kerman High football coach dies ahead of Lions’ second game of 2017

Kerman High football coach Anthony Taylor died Friday afternoon after battling health issues for the past month.
Mr. Taylor, a longtime assistant at Reedley and Washington prior to coaching at Kerman, was to begin his third season with the Lions.
He missed Kerman’s opener last week, with offensive coordinator Stephen Hurt taking over as acting head coach.
Mr. Taylor’s passing occurred a few hours before the Lions were to play their second game of the season, at Madera South.
Tonight’s going to be very emotionally tough. For the players. And our coaches. Our entire study body. He bonded with a lot of students here.
Kerman athletic director Louie Vallejo
“This has blindsided everyone,” Kerman athletic director Louie Vallejo said. “We knew he’d been sick. But we never thought he’d miss the whole season. We thought he’d make it back.”
The cause of Mr. Taylor’s death was not immediately known, but he had been out since the first day of fall practice Aug. 1.
Vallejo said Friday’s game was “going to be very emotionally tough. For the players. And our coaches. Our entire study body. He bonded with a lot of students here.”
Kerman contemplated canceling Friday’s game but elected to play on. The Lions beat Madera South 27-14 and immediately after the game star quarterback Sean Chambers tweeted, “That ones for you”
Hurt, joined by school administration, met with Kerman players a couple of hours before Friday’s game to inform them of Mr. Taylor’s passing.
Some already knew of Mr. Taylor’s death through social media and word of mouth.
“This team is tightly knit because of Coach T,” Vallejo said. “If you met Coach T, he was always about family. Family and faith. He preached that to the kids all the time.”
Kerman went 12-11 during Mr. Taylor’s two seasons, including a 7-5 run with a Central Section Division IV runner-up finish in 2015 during his first year.
“He was a great coach but a lot better person,” Washington athletic director Jeff Freitas said. “He was always in good spirits, always having a good time.
“Life is so precious. This is going to be a tough one.”
Mr. Taylor is survived by a wife and two daughters.
