Ceres teen dies in crash west of Vernalis

A Ceres teenager died in a crash on Interstate 580 at the Highway 132 overpass west of Vernalis on Tuesday.
The San Joaquin County Coroner's Office on Thursday identified the girl as 17-year-old Kristin Samantha Yalda.
Yalda was eastbound on I-580 when for unknown reasons the Ford Fusion she was driving drifted off the road, according to the Tracy Press.
The Ford went up the overpass embankment, became airborne and crashed into a pillar, according to the newspaper. Yalda died at the scene.
