Around the Region (09/01/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Sponsored by the Modesto Rotary Club and the registration fee to participate is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
ANGLES CAMP
What: Lecture: Brand of Calaveras County
When: Sunday, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angles Camp Museum, 753 S. Main Street,
Info: The Angles Camp Museum will be hosting a lecture and book siging by Sal Manna and Shannon Van Zant. The lecture is titled, “Brand of Calaveras County California 1854-1880”. Manna and Van Zant will discuss the history of brands in California. The lecture is free for museum members, $10 non-members. For more information call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Labor Day Train Rides
When: Saturday through Monday
Where: Railtown 1897 SHP, 10501 Reservoir Road
Info: Railtown 1897 celebrates the Labor Day Weekend with train rides in the famous “Movie Star Locomotive” Sierra No. 3. Then on Labor Day Monday, vintage diesel train rides are available for interested park visitors. Excursion trains will depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, for a six-mile, 45-minute round trip ride along the rails of the famous “Movie Railroad,” passing through California’s scenic Gold Country. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 6-17 and free for children five and under. For more information, call 209-984- 3953 or visit www.railtown1897.org.
MARIPOSA
What: Master Gardeners at the Fair
When: Through Monday
Where: Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
Info: The Mariposa Master Gardeners, along with the 4-H club, will have activities for children and their families in the Horticultural Building of the fair. Activities include, “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too!”, “See How Roots Grow!”and more. The master gardener will also be taking entries for the floral and/or produce competition, until Thursday, between 1 - 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. For more information call 209-966-7078 or email mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu or visit www.mariposafair.com.
RIPON
What: Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lucca Winery, 16265 East River Road
Info: The Lucca Winery Summer Concert Series comes to a close with the bands Stealin’ Chicago and Aja Vu. Stealing Chicago pays tribute to the band Chicago while Aja Vu pays its tribute to the music of Steely Dan. Gates open at 6:30 with dinner available for $15; and concert tickets starting at $30; show starts at 8 p.m. For more information contact John Griswold 209-543-4261 or Jerry Cooper 209-471-3265 or visit www.Red-Tie.org.
75 YEARS AGO: Due to war condition and the difficulty of obtaining materials and teachers, changes would be made in the trades and industry department at Modesto High School for the fall term. The vocational woodworking class had to move the the shop building due to the instructor, Ernest Goodwin, having to work on projects outside the school. As such, the woodwork classes, taught by Earl. V Hawkins, were discontinued for the semester.
