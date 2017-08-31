Explosions rock flood-crippled chemical plant near Houston

More Videos 1:16 Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA Pause 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 0:36 Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court aN:aN Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address aN:aN Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How dangerous is the smoke from fires & explosions at the Texas chemical plant? Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous." Fires and two explosions rocked a Houston-area chemical plant on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 in the wake of Harvey and its floods. When it comes to how dangerous the smoke from the plant is, local officials and FEMA have given statements that range from "non-toxic" to "the plume is incredibly dangerous." Meta Viers McClatchy

