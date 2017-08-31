More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pause
Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 0:21

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 6:25

Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

  • Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind

    Wednesday afternoon's winds caused flare-ups with the Railroad Fire as it seemed to approach Tenaya Lodge and later jumped Highway 41 further downhill.

Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind

Wednesday afternoon's winds caused flare-ups with the Railroad Fire as it seemed to approach Tenaya Lodge and later jumped Highway 41 further downhill.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

News

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Last week, when the moon temporarily passed in front of the sun over the U.S., NASA caught a glimpse of the eclipse from unique vantage points all over space from their various facilities. Check out some of the fascinating video they caught during the Great American Eclipse.

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

News

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

Those displaced by hurricane-turned Tropical Storm Harvey now have more options for shelter. NRG Park Convention Center, the complex around NRG stadium, and the Toyota Center were opened early Wednesday. Televangelist Joel Osteen also opened his Houston megachurch following social media criticism for not doing so earlier.

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

News

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Police in Brisbane, Australia are investigating after a bicyclist attacked a bus driver on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. According to police, the attack happened after the bus driver passed the cyclist while returning to the bus depot. The cyclist then followed the bus and confronted the driver, after a brief confrontation the cyclist punched the driver several times. The cyclist fled the scene.

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims

News

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims

Two deputies were hit by a truck while responding to a crash in Pasco County, Florida, on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. The officers are assisting two crash victims in distress, when all of a sudden, a truck at a nearby intersection slams into another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The truck is sent spinning out of control right into the first accident. A woman is knocked to the ground, too. One of the injured officers continues to help the other victims. WARNING: Some graphic language at beginning.

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

News

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

A pedestrian suffered moderate to serious after he was struck by a vehicle on 14th Street just north of D Street. According to Sgt. Derrick Tyler of the Modesto Police Department, the man was running across 14th Street when the vehicle, traveling west on D Street, turned north onto 14th and struck the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tyler said it's early in the investigation so no fault has been determined at this point.

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

News

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park.

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Local

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, urged extension of a federal program that allows residency for certain young people who entered the United States illegally with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

News

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

Python removed from bathroom sky light

News

Python removed from bathroom sky light

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.