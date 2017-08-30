Driver charged in fatal Livingston bus crash denies responsibility, reports show

More Videos 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address Pause 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 3:01 Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 0:21 Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 2:03 Painters rock Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court An arraignment for 58-year-old Mario David Vasquez was continued on Wednesday to a date in September where his custody status will be discussed and he will enter a plea. He is charged with four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and multiple misdemeanors in connection to the deadly bus crash in August 2016 on Highway 99. An arraignment for 58-year-old Mario David Vasquez was continued on Wednesday to a date in September where his custody status will be discussed and he will enter a plea. He is charged with four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and multiple misdemeanors in connection to the deadly bus crash in August 2016 on Highway 99. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

