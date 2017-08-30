News

32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage being recalled

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:54 PM

LYNN, Mass.

Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Demakes Enterprises Inc. is recalling Thin 'n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style.

The sausages were produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. They had been shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product. Anyone who bought the product is urged not to consume it.

Demakes also sells deli meats and hot dogs.

The company is based in Lynn. It hasn't returned an email seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver
Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims
How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

View More Video