News

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park.

News

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

News

Python removed from bathroom sky light

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.

News

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Washington, man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car—hanging onto the door handle—after he tried to steal a car with someone at the wheel, police say.

Editor's Choice Videos