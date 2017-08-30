Around the Region (08/31/17)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road No. 19
Info: Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays for cocktails and draft beers for sale and all the popcorn you can eat. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Recovery International is in its 80th year, offering help with any symptoms or diagnosis. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ARNOLD
What: Arts and Crafts Festival
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Bristol Ranch House Cafe, 961 Highway 4
Info: Arnold’s popular end-of-summer celebration features over 50 booths of original crafts & art of all kinds. There’s gourmet foods to sample and face painting & henna. There will also be live music featuring Modesto’s own “Homegrown”. The festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and admission and parking are free. For more information, call 925-372-8961 or e-mail Kim at afterthegoldrush@sbcglobal.net.
MARIPOSA
What: Master Gardners at the Fair
When: Friday through Sept. 4
Where: Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
Info: The Mariposa Master Gardners, along with the 4H club, will have activities for children and their families in the Horticultural Building of the fair. Activities include, “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too!”, “See How Roots Grow!”and more. The master garnder will also be taking enteries for the floral and/or produce competition, until Thursday, between 1 - 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. For more information call 209-966-7078 or email mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu or visit www.mariposafair.com.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information Maribel Rodriguez 209-664-7363.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: Residents living on Pecos Avenue in South Modesto were able to convince the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, after three-years, to pave their dirt road. Homeowners had to sign easement deeds to the county and in turn the county promised a temporary oil surface by winter. The agreement came after a meeting between county officials and 30 residents in backyard of Betty Oldham who helped to spearhead the effort to get the road paved as it was used heavily by trucks and a shortcut for traffic between Crows Landing Rd. and old Highway 99.
Comments