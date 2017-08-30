News

Service for Modesto sergeant Pershall this morning. Procession to Lakewood to follow

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

August 30, 2017 10:32 AM

The service for Michael Pershall is Wednesday at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Community Church,1301 12th St., in Modesto. It's open to the public.

A procession will follow through downtown, to Yosemite Boulevard andup to Santa Fe Avenue before ending at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Coverage of the service at the church and Lakewood will be on The Modesto Police Department’s Facebook page and shared by The Modesto Bee.

Pershall was killed a week ago Tuesday. While riding his bicycle in northeast Modesto, he was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver.



