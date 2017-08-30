How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.