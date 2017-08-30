A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support 0:52

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 0:21

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 0:26

Sports world offers thoughts, prayers and help in wake of Hurricane Harvey 1:41

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night 3:27

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

    A California State Park camera captures a time-lapse shot of the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville on August 29, 2017, around 3 p.m. An update Wednesday by Cal Fire puts the Butte County blaze at 1,000 acres with evacuations in progress.

A California State Park camera captures a time-lapse shot of the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville on August 29, 2017, around 3 p.m. An update Wednesday by Cal Fire puts the Butte County blaze at 1,000 acres with evacuations in progress.
A pedestrian suffered moderate to serious after he was struck by a vehicle on 14th Street just north of D Street. According to Sgt. Derrick Tyler of the Modesto Police Department, the man was running across 14th Street when the vehicle, traveling west on D Street, turned north onto 14th and struck the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tyler said it's early in the investigation so no fault has been determined at this point.

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, urged extension of a federal program that allows residency for certain young people who entered the United States illegally with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

Python removed from bathroom sky light

Python removed from bathroom sky light

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Washington, man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car—hanging onto the door handle—after he tried to steal a car with someone at the wheel, police say.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center were called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.

Truckee CHP catches dog running along Interstate 80

Truckee CHP catches dog running along Interstate 80

Truckee CHP officers caught Rocky, a small dog, running alongside Interstate 80 on Aug. 28. They brought Rocky back to their office and got him some water before turning him over to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, according to CHP's Facebook page. While calls to the owner went unanswered, someone claiming to be the owner's neighbor responded in the comments saying that she had contacted the owners and that Rocky's dogsitter is on the way to pick him up.

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed.

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."