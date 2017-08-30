More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Pause
A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County 1:01

A look at the Ponderosa Fire burning near Oroville in Butte County

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:01

Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto 0:53

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head 0:52

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support 0:52

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 0:26

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant

  • Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

    Paul Ratchford, general manager of Tenaya Lodge near Yosemite National Park, describes how his staff watched the Railroad Fire grow and began making preparations to evacuate the lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

Paul Ratchford, general manager of Tenaya Lodge near Yosemite National Park, describes how his staff watched the Railroad Fire grow and began making preparations to evacuate the lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.
Sierra Star
Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

News

Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver

Police in Brisbane, Australia are investigating after a bicyclist attacked a bus driver on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. According to police, the attack happened after the bus driver passed the cyclist while returning to the bus depot. The cyclist then followed the bus and confronted the driver, after a brief confrontation the cyclist punched the driver several times. The cyclist fled the scene.

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

News

Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto

A pedestrian suffered moderate to serious after he was struck by a vehicle on 14th Street just north of D Street. According to Sgt. Derrick Tyler of the Modesto Police Department, the man was running across 14th Street when the vehicle, traveling west on D Street, turned north onto 14th and struck the man. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Tyler said it's early in the investigation so no fault has been determined at this point.

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

News

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park.

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Local

Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, urged extension of a federal program that allows residency for certain young people who entered the United States illegally with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

News

Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

Python removed from bathroom sky light

News

Python removed from bathroom sky light

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

News

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Washington, man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car—hanging onto the door handle—after he tried to steal a car with someone at the wheel, police say.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

News

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

News

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center were called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.