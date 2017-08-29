What brings a former Playboy star to Modesto? Ghosts, of course

More Videos 0:53 Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle in Modesto Pause 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:26 Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 6:32 Experts discuss warnings signs of human trafficking 0:52 Immigration plan for young people has Denham's support 0:26 Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 0:21 Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto 2:03 Painters rock Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former "The Girls Next Door" star Bridget Marquardt visited the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares in Modesto for a ghost hunt. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com