What brings a former Playboy star to Modesto? Ghosts, of course

Former Playboy star Bridget Marquardt ain’t afraid of no ghosts.
In fact, she seeks them out — specifically in Modesto. The star of the shows “The Girls Next Door” on E! and “Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches” on the Travel Channel visited Modesto last weekend to tour the costume shop Daydreams & Nightmares. Store owner Dana Walters frequently posts on Facebook about paranormal and supernatural activity at her shop at 1219 7th St. Before she bought the building three years ago it was a funeral home and she said unusual incidents have increased since they moved in.
Marquardt, who is a longtime fan of the spooky and supernatural, heard about the activity at the shop and came for a ghost hunt Saturday night alongside members of the Calaveras Paranormal Investigation Team. The actress and TV personality gained fame in 2005 as one of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends. Their daily lives were depicted for six seasons on the show “The Girls Next Door.”
Marquardt grew up in Lodi and most of her family still lives in the Central Valley city. Her mother, brother and sister-in-law came with her for the Modesto ghost hunt.
Daydreams & Nightmares has been open in various locations in Modesto for the past 13 years. Since Walters began posting surveillance video of floating orbs and various ghostly encounters, the shop has been investigated by the Calaveras paranormal group as well as Nor Cal Paranormal, Chill Seekers TV and the Skeleton Crew, among others.
Walters posted video and audio of the group’s ghost hunt, which she said included unexplained figures and voices, on the store’s Facebook page.
Marijke Rowland: 209-578-2284, @marijkerowland
