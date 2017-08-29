Around the Region (08/30/17)

MODESTO
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, at noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, Century Center, Oakdale and Orangeburg, Modesto
Info: Nicole Meyer-Morse, technology advisor with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, will speak about Climate Change and its impacts on emergency management. The luncheon (chef's choice) is open to the public. The cost is $13, and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: CHS: Edible Extravaganza
When: Sept. 7, 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The Center for Human Services (CHS) invites the public to its Edible Extravaganza celebration. CHSs’ Edible Extravaganza celebrates 31 years with food from local restaurants, caterers, bakers and more. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible-extravaganza/, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling CHS at 209-526-1476.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Sponsored by the Modesto Rotary Club and the registration fee to participate is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
RIVERBANK
What: ‘Say Yes to Unity’ gathering
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2827 Topeka St.
Info: Unify StanislaUS is an inclusive interfaith alliance with members from diverse religions, faiths and cultures. The Unity Gathering will be an opportunity to share with one another our unique heritage, religion, culture and faith with the goal of countering suspicion and hate with curiosity, respect, acceptance, connection and mutual support.
MURPHYS
What: Murphys Community Music Series
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Murphys Park, downtown Murphys
Info: The Murphy Community Club ends the community music series with featured band: Dyemusica. The band is a fusion between Reggae and Jam music. Beginning at 4 p.m. dinner will be available for purchase for $10, and will be catered by Pipin’ Not. For more information, call 209-728-8093, or visitmurphys.com and click on the Community Club tab.
SONORA
What: Calaveras Community Band
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: New Melones Visitor Center and Museum
Info: The New Melones Visitor Center and Museum invites the public to celebrate the end of summer with music by the Calaveras Community Band. For more information contact Park Ranger Mike McGraw at 209-536-9094, ext. 233, or email mmcgraw@usbr.gov.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that 5,000 employees from 24 major Northern California wineries were set to begin a strike unless a last-minute settlement was reached. The following Monday would be an early harvest time for E & J Gallo Winery at its Livingston facility, but a prolonged strike by members of the Winery, Distillery and Allied Workers Union could have hurt many grape growers. A wages and benefits package by the wine industry was rejected by the workers, 1,078 to 896, with contract containing a 32 percent increase over the three-year proposed contract.
