New fire near Yosemite could grow to several thousand acres, firefighters say

Several crews and engines are responding to a brushfire reported near Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad in Fish Camp. Evacuations and road closures are being put in place.
Around 12:40 p.m., Highway 41 southbound, near Tenaya Lodge, was reportedly being prepared for closure as flames neared the roadway. Around 12:50 p.m., crews were planning out mandatory evacuations.
The fire was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road. It is burning near the line between Madera and Mariposa counties, crews report.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the blaze was estimated around 30 to 40 acres.
Air attack crews and extensive amounts of equipment were being ordered. Some air resources were also reportedly being diverted from the South Fork and Empire fires in Yosemite National Park.
It wasn’t yet clear which structures, if any, were threatened.
This story will be updated.
