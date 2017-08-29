More Videos

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Oakdale-Sonora: Sights and sounds from opening night

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Scene at shooting in Empire

Surveillance Video: Aftermath of fatal wreck west of downtown Modesto

The Bee's Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Painters rock Modesto

  • Dive team aids in missing swimmer search

    The Placer County Sheriff’s dive team on Monday aided in a search in Nevada County for a San Francisco man who went missing while swimming last week.

The Placer County Sheriff’s dive team on Monday aided in a search in Nevada County for a San Francisco man who went missing while swimming last week.
Placer County Sheriff's Office
Bullet narrowly misses store clerk's head

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Tampa, Florida convenience store, nearly killing the clerk in the process. The video shows the men enter the store, one man points a gun at the clerk and the second goes behind the counter, empties the register and takes cigarettes. Police say before leaving the store, the first suspect fired one round at the clerk, narrowly missing him by inches. The suspects drove away in a light-colored, four-door Nissan Sentra.

Python removed from bathroom sky light

A resident of Noosa, Queensland, was spooked when she spotted a python curled up in the cavity of her bathroom light fitting on Sunday, August 28, and called on a local snake catcher to extricate the intruder. According to the snake catcher, Luke Huntley, the carpet python was five feet long and had been enjoying the warmth of the light. “Lucky for me this little guy was in an awesome mood and was very accommodating by letting me gently coax him out by tickling his belly,” he said. According to the Brisbane Times, the snake found its way to the light via an air duct.

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Washington, man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car—hanging onto the door handle—after he tried to steal a car with someone at the wheel, police say.

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Deer rescued from Florida country club pond

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the rescue of a deer that had become trapped in a pond at a local country club on Sunday, August 27.The Wildlife Inc Education and Rehabilitation Center were called by Sarasota County deputies to help out after two deer were reported stranded in a pond at Laurel Oak Country Club. “Unfortunately, one didn’t survive but the other was trying his hardest to stay afloat,” the sheriff’s office noted in text accompanying the video.

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed.

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

Smoke bombs were set off in clashes between Antifa demonstrators and counter-protesters in in Berkeley, California, on Sunday, August 27. The protest started peacefully but turned violent after a group protesters jumped barricades and started fights, according to local media.

Scene at shooting in Empire

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies work near the scene of a shooting Saturday, August 26, 2017, on Brooklyn Court in Empire, as neighbors and others are interviewed.