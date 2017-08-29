West Nile virus found in 12 of Vermont's 14 counties

The Vermont Health Department says mosquitoes in 12 of Vermont's 14 counties have tested positive for West Nile virus so far this season.
On Aug. 18, the virus was found in samples of mosquitoes collected in in Pownal and Shaftsbury.
The disease has turned up in every county in Vermont in past years.
So far, no mosquitoes have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis this season.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2xJoB1q ) West Nile Virus is spread to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito and can cause mild fever and flu-like symptoms to more serious conditions like encephalitis and meningitis.
No human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Vermont this season. According to Health Department, eight Vermont human cases have been reported since 2011.
