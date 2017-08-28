New drug reduces heart attacks, but is that enough?

FILE - This Thursday, Dec.18, 2014, file photograph, shows the Merck logo on a stained glass panel at a Merck company building in Kenilworth, N.J. A new type of cholesterol drug meant to prevent heart attacks and other complications clearly did so, in an unusually large study whose results were announced Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at a conference of heart specialists. But the daily pill only reduced those complications by 9 percent, leaving drugmaker Merck with a tough call on whether to seek regulatory approval after spending 13 years and likely hundreds of millions of dollars on testing. Mel Evans, File AP Photo