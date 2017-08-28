News

Special panel to weigh medical marijuana in Tennessee

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 10:29 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Legislative leaders are setting up a special committee to examine whether medical marijuana should be legalized in Tennessee.

WKRN-TV reports that the panel appointed by House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville and Senate Speaker Randy McNally of Oak Ridge includes eight Republicans and two Democrats. The panel is co-chaired by Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cosby and Sen. Steve Dickerson of Nashville, two Republicans who this year sponsored unsuccessful medical marijuana legislation.

The committee can only make recommendations, and next year is the earliest legislation could be taken up.

Harwell, who is running for governor next year, has said her views on medical marijuana have evolved since her sister used it in place of opioids to treat pain from a broken back.

