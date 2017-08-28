Around the Region (08/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Mondays, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Coaches from local high schools and Modesto Junior College will give a preview of their team for the upcoming season in this seasons first meeting. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of one Tuesday meeting on Sept 5, because of the holiday, including school holidays. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 - 8:45 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave Suite 60B
Info: The US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group will be holding a meeting for members of the public that care for, suffering from the disease and/or are recovering from prostate cancer. The special guest speaker will be Marla McGregor, registered dietitian nutritionist and a certified diabetes educator, will cover the basics of nutrition, and will address current hot topics to help navigate the complex and often contradictory world of human nutrition. After the program, breakout men's and women's circles of caring and sharing, and then socializing and refreshments. For more information, contact Steve Bain, 209-602-1215.
What: YES Kidettes Open Auditions
When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Kidettes will be holding open auditions for its fall production of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh Kids” in the Auditorium of MJC - East Campus. Auditions are open for first to fifth graders. Performers will act, sing and dance in the production. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation is necessary. All audition materials will be provided. The production is Nov.10-12. For more information contact Melanee Wyatt 209-238-6850 or visit www.stancoe.org.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Thursday, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
MARIPOSA
What: Master Gardners at the Fair
When: Sept. 1-4
Where: Mariposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
Info: The Mariposa Master Gardners, along with the 4H club, will have activities for children and their families in the Horticultural Building of the fair. Activities include, “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too!”, “See How Roots Grow!”and more. The master garnder will also be taking enteries for the floral and/or produce competition, until Thursday, between 1 - 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. For more information call 209-966-7078 or email mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu or visit www.mariposafair.com.
SALIDA
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Salida Library, 4835 Sisk Rd.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission will be holding its next meeting at the Salida Library. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. Members of the public are welcome to attend and are encouraged to volunteer to serve on a strategic priority committee. For more information call Joe Madden 209-914-4764.
TURLOCK
What: Policeman’s Ball
When: Sept. 9, 6 to 11 p.m.
Where: Turlock Golf and Country Club, 10532 Golf Link Road
Info: The Turlock Police Association and the Widows and Orphans Foundation invite the public to the 20th annual event. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for local high school students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. Tickets are $35, $60 couples and may be purchased at the Turlock Police Department. Sponsorships are also available. For more information Maribel Rodriguez 209-664-7363.
