News

Around the Region (08/29/17)

August 28, 2017 8:06 PM

MODESTO

What: Senior Day Dances

When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Ave.

Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. Entry fee $5; sandwich and chips $5. . These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.

What: Senior Stride Fun Walk

When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.

Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Registration fee of $2 includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Summertime Tours

When: Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.

Info: Visitors will tour the museum's collections of wagons and carriages and will learn about the history of the gold country within the Angels Camp and Mother Lode regions. Tours are free with museum admission. Museum hours are Wednesday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults; $3 children (5-11) and free for children (4 & younger) and museum members. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.

OAKDALE

What: Bunco Fun Night

When: Thursday, 6 - 9 p.m.

Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.

Info: The Friends of Oakdale Heritage will be presenting a night of bunco with proceeds going in support of the Oakdale Museum and History Center. Participants do not need to know how to play; there will be tutorials before the fun begins. Cost is a $20 donation, with snacks and prizes included in the night of fun. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-844-5161.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

25 YEARS AGO: The community effort to build Delhi’s first high school was met with approval by the Merced County Committee on School District Organization. The committee cast a unanimous vote and the favorable recommendation was to be sent to the state Board of Education. The state board was expected to act on the recommendation in December with next steps being an election asking the voters whether the school district should become unified and voting for a seven-member board of trustees.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall
Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Watch Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters
Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass 4:02

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass

View More Video