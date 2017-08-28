Around the Region (08/29/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Ave.
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. Entry fee $5; sandwich and chips $5. . These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Registration fee of $2 includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Summertime Tours
When: Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will tour the museum's collections of wagons and carriages and will learn about the history of the gold country within the Angels Camp and Mother Lode regions. Tours are free with museum admission. Museum hours are Wednesday through Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 adults; $3 children (5-11) and free for children (4 & younger) and museum members. For more information contact 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
OAKDALE
What: Bunco Fun Night
When: Thursday, 6 - 9 p.m.
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: The Friends of Oakdale Heritage will be presenting a night of bunco with proceeds going in support of the Oakdale Museum and History Center. Participants do not need to know how to play; there will be tutorials before the fun begins. Cost is a $20 donation, with snacks and prizes included in the night of fun. For more information or to reserve a seat call 209-844-5161.
25 YEARS AGO: The community effort to build Delhi’s first high school was met with approval by the Merced County Committee on School District Organization. The committee cast a unanimous vote and the favorable recommendation was to be sent to the state Board of Education. The state board was expected to act on the recommendation in December with next steps being an election asking the voters whether the school district should become unified and voting for a seven-member board of trustees.
