Central Valley will cook at ‘very hot’ temperatures for a week, weather service says

Labor Day may signal the unofficial end of summer, but the National Weather Services is forecasting “very hot” temperatures for the holiday weekend.
“We have a very, very strong high pressure system, typical of what we see in midsummer,” said Mike Kochasic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The system has taken hold in the Central Valley and may not let go until the middle of next week, he said. Until then, expect most days to exceed 100 degrees in Sacramento, the weather service said.
On Monday, high temperature records were set from Modesto to Redding.
Stockton reached 112 degrees, setting an all-time high for August. The previous record was 109 degrees in 1998, according to the National Weather Service.
Sacramento Executive Airport topped out at 110 degrees, six degrees above the previous record of 104 degrees for Aug. 28, set in 2008, Kochasic said. Downtown Sacramento reached 109 degrees, four degrees above the previous record for the date, set in 1915.
Modesto reached 109 degrees, topping the 2015 record of 105, and, with a high of 110, Redding edged above its previous record of 109 degrees for the date, set in 2008.
If the current forecast holds, Sacramento stands a chance of breaking its record of nine consecutive days of highs at or above 100 degrees, Kochasic said. Wednesday could be the exception, with the high possibly dipping into the upper 90s, he said.
Highs of 102 to 104 degrees are forecast for the Sacramento area Tuesday.
Although high temperatures and low humidity increase fire risks, the good news is that winds are expected to be fairly calm, Kochasic said.
The return of triple-digit temperatures prompted the city of Rancho Cordova to designate its City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, as a cooling center. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. daily through Friday for people who need a refuge from the heat. Water, snacks and movies will be available.
Information on other cooling centers in the Sacramento area is available online at www.211sacramento.org, or by calling 916-498-1000 or 800-500-4931.
