Which days will bring record heat in the Modesto area this week?

August is going out like a lion, with a roar of heat that’s tied and broken records, and perhaps more to fall.
Sunday’s high of 104 degrees recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District tied the record set in 1944 for Aug. 27. The low temperature Sunday night dropped to 75 degrees, which broke the 2015 record for highest low temperature on Aug. 27: 70 degrees.
The hottest August night ever recorded by MID was 76 degrees on Aug. 14, 1996.
The National Weather Service forecast for Modesto for Monday has it on track to break the heat record for Aug. 28. The anticipated high is near 107 degrees. The hottest Aug. 28 on record with MID was 103 degrees, in 2015.
The low temperature Monday night is expected to be around 76 degrees, which again would break a record for highest low temperature on this date: 70 degrees, set in 2008.
Tuesday’s high, the weather service predicts, could reach 105. If it does, it will tie the record high Aug. 29 temperature set in 2007, according to MID.
Wednesday’s anticipated high temperature of near 99 degrees falls short of the Aug. 30 record of 102 degrees, set in 2004.
But Thursday’s expected high of near 102 could tie the Aug. 31 record of 102, set in 1976.
And if September begins with the high of near 104 that’s expected Friday, it would break the Sept. 1 record high of 102 degrees, which was reached in 1969, 1955 and 1950, according to MID archives.
Saturday’s anticipated high is near 103. It would be the fourth-highest Sept. 2 since MID began archiving temperature data in 1939. Modesto reached 105 on that date in 1998 and 1950, and 104 degrees in 1987.
The weather service’s seven-day forecast ends Sunday with an expected 99-degree high.
