Boaters spot rare sea otter off Dana Point

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 7:15 AM

DANA POINT, Calif.

A group of boaters spotted a sea otter off Dana Point, which they say is a rare sighting in Orange County in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2xGkLpA ) Capt. Chris Pica spotted the sea otter as he was taking a group of Boy Scouts toward Newport Beach on Saturday. He says it's the second sea otter he has seen in 30 years. Sea otters use to frequent the Orange County area until the 1920s.

Marine mammal experts say more sea otter sightings could mean their population is on the rise and local kelp forests and marine invertebrate populations are improving.

