The Latest: Harvey increases slightly in strength

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city's police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed.

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful