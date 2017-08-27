News

Climber suffers head injuries after fall near gypsum mine

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 8:54 PM

LAS VEGAS

Authorities say a climber suffered head injuries after falling near a well-known gypsum mine just outside Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Cole says that the climber was airlifted Saturday morning to University Medical Center's trauma unit after he fell near the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine.

The newspaper reports that medical personnel were called just after 6:50 a.m. to the area of Arroyo and Blue Diamond roads. Cole says the fall happened approximately 500 feet into the hills, just northeast of the intersection.

The Review-Journal says the climber's current condition wasn't available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scene at shooting in Empire

Scene at shooting in Empire 0:42

Scene at shooting in Empire
Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:49

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg
Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

View More Video