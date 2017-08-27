Climber suffers head injuries after fall near gypsum mine

Authorities say a climber suffered head injuries after falling near a well-known gypsum mine just outside Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Cole says that the climber was airlifted Saturday morning to University Medical Center's trauma unit after he fell near the Blue Diamond Hill Gypsum mine.
The newspaper reports that medical personnel were called just after 6:50 a.m. to the area of Arroyo and Blue Diamond roads. Cole says the fall happened approximately 500 feet into the hills, just northeast of the intersection.
The Review-Journal says the climber's current condition wasn't available.
