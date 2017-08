Bruce Brooks is baptized by Pastor David Tomatis, right, and Pastor Kevin Oliver, left, during Sundays event. Well Community Fellowship of Modesto baptized just under 30 newcomers Sunday Aug. 27th 2017 in the Stanislaus River at the McHenry Recreation Area. After a few up spirited songs sung by about 150 church goers they worked their way down a path to the river and one by one were baptized by Pastor David Tomatis and Pastor Kevin Oliver. Marty Bicek mbicek@modbee.com