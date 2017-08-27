2017 winners of The Valley Talent Project pose with judges following the announcement of the winners Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto.
2017 winners of The Valley Talent Project pose with judges following the announcement of the winners Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto. Courtesty Gallo Center for the Arts
Ford wins grand prize at 2017 Valley Talent Project

Bee Staff Reports

August 27, 2017 12:28 PM

Singer Chrissie Ford took home the the top prize Saturday night in the 2017 Valley Talent Project competition at the Gallo Center for the Arts.

Judges were wowed with Ford’s vocal performance, earning the Modesto Junior College student the E. & J. Gallo Winery grand prize and a $1,500 scholarship.

The annual event is title sponsored by the Gallo Center and The Modesto Bee.

Other winners were:

▪ Female Vocal Talent Award: Iraya Cress

▪ Male Vocal Talent Award: Davis Mahoney

▪ Clark & Marion Bradford Solo Dance Talent Award: Tek Boi J

▪ Dance Ensemble Talent Award: The Dance Factory

▪ The ATTY Instrumental Talent Award: Marina John Hanna & Silvia Boutros

▪ KHOP Band Talent Award: The Rob Hill Band

▪ ModestoView Original Composition Award: Luca Mitchell

▪ The Modesto Bee Audience Favorite Award: The Bob & Roy Duet

▪ Paul Tischer Classical Music Scholarship: Davis Mahoney

Sarah Guadalupe Hosner served as the show’s production director. Judges were Emmy-winning casting director Robert Ulrich and his actress wife, Kim Ulrich; past Gallo Center board of directors Chairwoman Britta Foster; Gallo family representative Stephanie Gallo; Gallo Repertory Company artistic director Jim Johnson; ModestoView founder Chris Murphy; KHOP-FM personality Ian Riley; and Modesto Bee Editor Joe Kieta.

