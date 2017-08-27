News

Iowa struggles to hire enough registered nurses at prisons

By BARBARA RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

August 27, 2017 2:09 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Iowa is having trouble hiring enough registered nurses at state prisons, so it's turning to workers with fewer credentials to fill the gap.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says a shortage of registered nurses at some clinics within its nine prisons has led the agency to seek more licensed practical nurses. Known as LPNs, they need less health care education and can be paid less. They can do similar tasks as registered nurses, but they carry restrictions in their interactions with patients and require more oversight.

Kathy Weiss, administrator of nursing for corrections, says it's difficult to compete with nearby hospital jobs that offer better benefits.

Some unions representing Iowa nurses argue the staffing shortage will only worsen as the effects of recent changes to the state's collective bargaining law begin to set in, though state officials say it's too early to know its impact on hiring.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Scene at shooting in Empire

Scene at shooting in Empire 0:42

Scene at shooting in Empire
Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg 0:49

Watch a SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg
Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

View More Video