    Merced firefighters expect a two-story home near downtown that erupted in flames Saturday night to be a total loss.

News

Two-story house engulfed in flames in downtown Merced

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@mercedsunstar.com

August 27, 2017 12:57 AM

Fire erupted late Saturday engulfing a large two-story house near downtown Merced.

Firefighters arrived on scene near K and 19th streets to a two-story house after 11 p.m., Merced Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Franklin said.

The house at 344 W. 19th St., which was reported vacant, was fenced off from multiple fires in the past, which fire officials believe involved squatters, Franklin said.

No one was believed to be inside the home and no injuries were reported, he said. By 1:30 a.m. firefighters still were putting out hot spots and had not conducted a search of the burned-out home.

Firefighters focused on keeping the flames from spreading to a home next door, which did not appear to have been damaged.

“It’s odd for a home to catch fire when nobody lives there, but at this time we can’t say whether it’s suspicious,” Franklin said.

Neighbors said homeless people frequented the property.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A large crowd gathered across the street as people parked their cars to watch the home burn.

Video captured at the scene showed flames damaging at least one power line, but other homes and businesses were not affected. Electricity and gas to the home that burned were already turned off, Franklin said. PG&E crews were on the scene.

Firefighters were expected to remain on scene into the early morning mopping up and investigating the cause of the blaze.

