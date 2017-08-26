News

One dead after shooting in Turlock on Saturday night

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

August 26, 2017 10:43 PM

A shooting Saturday night left one man dead in Turlock in what the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported as a homicide.

Deputies responded after a 9:30 p.m. call Saturday to the shooting in the 140 block of West Simmons Road, according to Lt. Mike Parker. The rural area is west of Lander Avenue south of the city.

The male victim was found in a driveway with at least one gunshot wound, Parker said. He was declared dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday and there were no other victims, Parker said, adding that the investigation was in its early stages.

