Food, music, history: Celebrate Assyrian culture this weekend in Turlock

All things Assyrian are being celebrated this weekend in Turlock.
The third annual Assyrian Festival kicked off Saturday with music, dancers, cuisine and exhibits; the celebration continues Sunday at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of California.
Organizers invite the community to experience ancient Assyrian culture during the event, which features authentic food, history, live entertainment and a kids zone. Among the highlights this year are historical exhibits on Assyrian architecture and inventions made for agriculture and irrigation.
The admission-free festival continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the fairgrounds, 900 N. Broadway in Turlock. For more, see www.cvassyrianfestival.com.
