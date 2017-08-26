Woman killed by train at Merced crossing

A woman died Saturday after she was hit by a train off Glen Avenue in Merced, police said.
A witness said he saw the woman running toward the train tracks just before the collision.
The adult woman’s identity was not released. Merced County Coroner’s Office, Merced Capt. Bimley West said.
Merced police received first reports of the incident at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, according to Merced Capt. Bimley West.
A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying semi trailers was stopped at the crossing as Merced officers and deputies with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the scene.
Merced resident Lawrence Mattos said he was heading west in a car on East Santa Fe Avenue when he saw in the rear mirror a woman running from the Evergreen Park Apartments at Glen Avenue and East Santa Fe Avenue.
Mattos said the woman ran across East Santa Fe Avenue toward the train tracks.
“She was waving her arms,” Mattos said. “She met up at the tracks with perfect timing with the train.”
This story will be updated later today.
