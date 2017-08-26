News

US govt, Alaska trust have 2-year deadline for land swap

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 8:48 AM

PETERSBURG, Alaska

The Alaska Mental Health Trust and federal government have a bunch of work that needs to be done before a land swap approved last year can happen— work that has to be completed within the next two years.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2xBHwLm ) Thursday that the legislation set a two-year deadline on completing surveys, appraisals and other studies of the land.

The federal government is giving the mental health trust about 31.3 square miles (81 square kilometers) of the Tongass National Forest near Ketchikan on Prince of Wales Island. While the trust is giving the government about 28 square miles (72.5 square kilometers) of land on Kuiu Island.

The swap could change, however, if the appraisal process deems the land to not be worth equal amounts.

