Pirate ship docks in Modesto tree? Yes, and this kidney patient couldn’t be happier

Connor Reed had his wish granted by a group of pirates at the 16th annual Wishmakers Ball in Modesto last year.
He just had to wait 18 months for planning and construction of the pirate-themed treehouse at the family’s home in east Modesto.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented the completed treehouse to the 14-year-old kidney transplant patient Friday.
“Ever since I was 6 (years old), I thought it would be nice to have a treehouse, so why not a pirate ship?” Connor said when handed the microphone at Friday’s ceremony.
The elaborate treehouse has stairs leading up to the deck, cannon, a ship’s wheel on the top deck, a skull-and-crossbones sail and an air-conditioned pirate’s den.
As he admired the finished product Friday, Connor also looked for a good spot to place a television.
Connor was in kindergarten when a routine exam led to tests and a diagnosis of pediatric kidney disease. He spent time in the hospital and received dialysis treatments three times a week before undergoing a kidney transplant three years ago.
During those days in medical facilities, Connor liked to read one particular book that pictured a treehouse for buccaneers.
It stood above the treetops and was in France. He thought it should be in his backyard.
“He has always had diagrams of pirate ships,” said Gregory Reed, his father.
Connor talked with Make-A-Wish staff about ideas for the treehouse. Artistree, a Texas contractor that builds creative treehouses in the western states, was hired for the project. Some recycled items were used for Connor’s treehouse, including dryer doors for windows.
Tricia Litts, who managed the project for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, said she picked up items here and there to decorate the ship. Along with sponsor Doctors Medical Center, local businesses and groups contributed. Before anything was built, the city of Modesto came out to verify the tree’s integrity.
A work crew was able to build the treehouse in about five weeks.
“This is amazing,” said Kristen Reed, Connor’s mother, in looking over the finishing touches.
The treehouse will be a hangout for Connor and his two younger brothers, who also have kidney problems. He plans to hold sleepovers and slumber parties and anticipates hosting some scoundrels and villains from the neighborhood.
What does he like about it? “Everything,” Connor said.
Treehouses are a diversion for Connor when he does not have his nose in a science book. He’s a fan of the television show “Tree house Masters.”
While the family home is graced by 50-year-old oak and redwood trees, Connor may have some other ideas for treehouses. But this one should keep him occupied for awhile.
