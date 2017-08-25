Around the Region (08/26/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Quarterback Club
When: Mondays, noon
Where: Coaches Corner, 960 Oakdale Road
Info: The Modesto Quarterback Club invites the public to its weekly meeting at Coaches Corner in Modesto. Coaches from local high schools and Modesto Junior College will give a preview of their team for the upcoming season in this seasons first meeting. Meetings will be held each Monday throughout the football season, with the exception of one Tuesday meeting on Sept 5, because of the holiday, including school holidays. The lunch is $10. For more information email Duane dnelson@damrell.com.
What: League of Women Voters - Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, August 31, at noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, Century Center, Oakdale and Orangeburg, Modesto
Info: Nicole Meyer-Morse, PhD, Science * Technology Advisor with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services will speak about Climate Change and its impacts on emergency management. The luncheon (chef's choice) is open to the public. The cost is $13, and reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Senior Stride Fun Walk
When: Sept. 8, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: East La Loma Park, 2001 Edgebrook Dr.
Info: Senior Stride Fun Walk provides seniors, families and friends the opportunity to enjoy fellowship, a fun walk, entertainment and more while learning about services and resources available to them. Sponsored by the Modesto Rotary Club and the registration fee to participate is $2 and includes a Senior Stride t-shirt, light breakfast, community vendor fair and more. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.. For additional information or to register call 209-578-9999 or visit modestorotary.org.
What: Trunk-or-Treat
When: Oct. 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Where:Tenth Street Plaza, 1010 Tenth Street
Info: The Downtown Improvement District (DID) and the City of Modesto will welcome famlies to downtown streets for a safe place to Trick-or-Treat, with a twist. The event will also be a car show, and participants will have free candy in their trunks for children and families to partake in. Carshow pre-regisitration by Oct. 20, cost $40, after $45. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the inclusive Awesome Spot playground. For more information, contact tthe Downtown Improvement District 209-529-9303 or visit www.theawesomespotplayground.com.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon
When: Tuesdays, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that nearly all of the 2,500 observers that manned the aircraft warning posts in Stanislaus County were to honored at a public event in the stadium at Modesto Junior College. Albert Pedersen, county director of the observer program, said observers with 500 hours or more of service were to recieve silver medals, and those observers with 100 hours or more would recieve a blue armband.
