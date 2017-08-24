News

Coroner searching for family members of three people who died recently

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

August 24, 2017 06:10 PM

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is looking for family members of three people who died recently.

Jack Edwards, 85, died at UCSF Medical Center of natural causes on June 16. He lived in Modesto.

Gary Miller, 65, died of natural causes at Emmanuel Medical Center on Aug. 10. He lived in Hilmar.

Cheryl Randolph, 58, passed away at Doctors Medical Center of natural causes on Aug. 2. She lived in Riverbank.

Anyone with information about family members of any of the deceased is asked to contact Detective Matthew Dessert at (209) 567-4480.

