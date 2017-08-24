Coroner searching for family members of three people who died recently

Local firefighters pose for calendar to help cat rescue

Firefighters from around the region posed for a 2018 calendar to benefit the CatNetwork of Stanislaus. Some of the firefighters were on hand Saturday to sign the calendars at Caldron's Pet's Choice in the Frontier Town shopping center on Tully Road, where the calendars are sold. They can also be purchased at catnetworkstanislaus.net (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)