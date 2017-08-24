More triple-digit temps forecast for Modesto. Have we broken the record in 2017?

The month of August won’t let go without another hot spell.
The daytime temperature in Modesto is expected to climb to 100 degrees Saturday and hit 103 on Sunday, with triple digits continuing on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Some cooling is expected Wednesday.
The four-day spell will push Modesto close to the record, set in 1961, for days with temperatures of 100 degrees or higher in a single year. Modesto has logged 28 of those days this year and will have 32 by next week, with more than three weeks remaining in the summer. The 1961 record was 34 days, the Weather Service said.
On average, Modesto sees one day in triple digits in September, which would leave the city one day short of the 1961 record, said Jim Mathews, a National Weather Service forecaster in Sacramento.
The yearly average for Modesto since 1906 is 15 days of 100 degrees or higher, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast will give Modesto seven days at 100-or-above in August 2017, double the average for the month. July was especially hot with 16 days above 100 degrees; the average is seven for July.
The standard explanation for the unusually hot weather this year is “high-pressure ridging”. The periods of regional high pressure associated with daytime heat have been more persistent in 2017 than in previous years, Mathews said.
The National Weather Service’s historical records for Modesto are not the same as the weather data stored by Modesto Irrigation District. The MID has recorded high and low daily temperatures since 1939.
The weather data is collected at the MID office in downtown Modesto, which is generally regarded as slightly cooler than the National Weather Service readings for the city at Modesto Airport.
According to MID, the daytime temps have exceeded 100 degrees 20 times this year. By the middle of next week, the city will have seen almost double the number of triple-digit days as in 2016. The MID recorded 11 days above 100 degrees in 2015, while 2011 was a breeze with only five.
