Around the Region (08/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercareWeekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: YES Kidettes Open Auditions
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: The Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Kidettes will be holding open auditions for its fall production of Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh Kids”. Auditions are open for first to fifth graders. Performers will act, sing and dance in the production. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation is necessary. All audition materials will be provided. The production is Nov.10-12. For more information contact Melanee Wyatt 209-238-6850 or visit www.stancoe.org.
What: League of Women Voters, Lunch and Learn
When: Thursday, Aug. 31, Noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its next lunch and learn program. A representative of the Downtown Modesto Partnership will discuss its future event featuring local artists, makers, crafters and musicians. For more information call 209-303-0411 or visit domopartnership.org/1stfriday/.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Membership Tea
When: Aug. 31, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club is holding their 2nd Annual New Membership Tea for women who are interested in learning about the not-for-profit organization whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the city of Oakdale. The event is free, but reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com or visit oakdalewomensclub.org or Facebook.
WATERFORD
What: Adaptive Water Ski
When: Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m.
Where: Modesto Reservoir, 18143 Reservoir Road
Info: The Society for disAbilities sponsors program for children and adults with disabilities. Reservoir entry $10. Minimum age 7 years old. Visit societyfordisabilities.org to download release forms and learn other requirements. For information contact Anthony Arellanes at 209-524-3536 or by email at Anthony@societyfordisabilities.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
75 YEARS AGO: The Star Theater announced its show list. The first show was the drama, “Annie for Spite,” starring Mary Miles Minter. The second show was, “The Wonderful Event,” starring Mary McAllister. Children were 5 cents and 15 cents for adults.
