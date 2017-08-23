News

West Nile virus confirmed in Lexington, Louisville

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 10:19 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Officials have confirmed the presence of the West Nile virus in Kentucky's two largest cities.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said in a statement on Wednesday that a resident had contracted the disease and officials would conduct mosquito-spraying activities in four zip codes. Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said it had found infected mosquitoes in six zip codes.

Sarah Moyer, director of Public Health and Wellness in Louisville, said in a statement that it's common to find infected mosquitoes at this time of year. She said residents could take precautions such as wearing bug repellant outside at dusk and dawn and removing standing water from around homes.

Most people infected by the virus have mild symptoms, but serious illness can occur.

Last year, one Louisville resident died from the virus.

