Around the Region (08/24/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Dance to the sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band; $5 entry fee. Sandwich and chips for sale, $5. Dances help support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call 209-343-6292.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Rd #19
Info: Veterans and their guests are invited to join the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County for Happy Hour Fridays for cocktails and draft beers for sale and all the free popcorn you can eat. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant
When: Deadline: Friday
Where: Fax, mail, hand deliver
Info: The Modesto 500 Lions Club, in association the Society for disAbilities, will hold the Miss Stanislaus Spirit Princess Pageant for girls ages 5 to 12 with disabilities. Applications must be received by Aug. 25 for the pageant, to be held Sept. 16. There is a $25 non-refunable fee. For more information, call Pat Casey-Gillum at 209-525-9211 or Gabrielle Deubert 209-581-3941 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
What: Your Life, Your Legacy Breakfast
When: Aug. 31, 8 a.m.
Where: Perkos Café, 3500 Oakdale Road
Info: Lakewood Memorial Park and Funeral Home invites the public to learn how to save time, money and stress by pre-arranging final wishes. A complimentary hot breakfast will be served. Seating is limited. For more information or reserve a seat, call 209-883-1925, ext. 261.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Membership Tea
When: Aug. 31, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club holds its second annual New Membership Tea for women interested in learning about the not-for-profit organization and its goal to promote civic improvements in Oakdale. Reservations for the free event are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com or visit oakdalewomensclub.org or Facebook.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center seeks entries for its “Pacific Currents” show, a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. Rules for entering at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for nonmember artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Stanislaus County received the go-ahead to enact a property transfer tax what would have added $100,000 to the general fund for the following year. The property transfer tax collection process was made possible when Gov. Ronald Reagan signed Senate Bill 837, authored by State Senator Stephen Teale, that would have allowed counties to collect on deed transfers that had been collected by the federal government. When the bill became effective on Jan. 1, the federal government was to give up the property tax it had been collecting since 1914.
