Modesto tenants to ask court to stop evictions, landlord retaliation

Tenants living in an apartment building condemned by Modesto will ask a judge next month to stop the owners from evicting and retaliating against them for complaining about their deplorable living conditions as well as appoint what is called a receiver to manage the building and have repairs made.
California Rural Legal Assistance filed paperwork Tuesday in Stanislaus Superior Court asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to carry out these actions and a receiver. The matter is scheduled to go before a judge Sept. 14.
This comes after CRLA filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of these tenants against the building’s owners, Turlock residents Steve and Noma Arakelian. CRLA represents seven tenants in the lawsuit and the latest court action.
The lawsuit seeks repayment of back rent, financial damages for the tenants, that repairs be made, and attorneys fees for CRLA. (The tenants are not paying CRLA.) The lawsuit claims the tenants paid their rent and fulfilled the terms of their leases, but the Arakelians failed to provide them with safe, sanitary and habitable living conditions.
Steve Arakelian did not respond to a request for comment Monday regarding the lawsuit and hung up the phone when reached Wednesday. He has blamed some tenants for damaging and vandalizing the building, but other tenants say Arakelian has failed to make repairs or adequate repairs.
The two-story apartment building is at 624 Ninth St. and has 27 studio apartments, with one occupied by the husband and wife who manage the complex. Rent is $575 or $585 a month. One of the managers said last month about 80 poor people lived there. Tenants have said that included about a dozen children.
The building has rotting floors, water-damaged ceilings, rat and cockroach infestations, holes in walls and floors, faulty plumbing and electrical, mold and mildew, and other problems. It also generates a high number of police calls, with officers responding to arguments, fights, assaults, serving warrants and making security checks.
Modesto issued what is called a notice and order in May to the Arakelians, detailing the repairs and other steps needed to improve the building. Steve Arakelian has said he does not have the money to fix the building and has put it up for sale.
Arakelian had notices given to tenants July 14, telling them he was canceling their leases and giving them 30 or 60 days to leave, based on how long they had lived in the building. The notices said Arakelian could go to court to evict tenants who did not leave within the 30 or 60 days. He has started eviction proceedings against some tenants.
CRLA is working with the tenants it represents who have received eviction paperwork to challenge the evictions in court, but said other tenants who have received eviction paperwork are welcome to contact CRLA to see whether it can help them.
If a judge appoints a receiver, the receiver could borrow money to make repairs and have a lien placed against the building to secure repayment of the loan, according to Ilene Jacobs, CRLA’s director of litigation, advocacy and training. CRLA has offices throughout the state, including one in Modesto.
Modesto, Stanislaus County and social service providers are working to help tenants find new housing. That has produced mixed results, with some tenants finding housing while others have not.
“Eviction will cause Plaintiffs (the seven tenants represented by CRLA) irreparable harm,” according to the court papers. “They will lose their homes; many will become homeless because, due to a serious shortage of affordable housing in the area, they have nowhere to go.”
Aurora Thome — an attorney with CRLA’s Modesto office — said tenants are being victimized twice, first by paying rent for substandard housing and then facing being evicted through no fault of their own.
CRLA claims tenants have been punished for complaining about their squalid living conditions. For instance, tenants in two apartments had padlocks placed on their apartments even though they still had their possessions and dogs in them. These tenants have told The Bee that social service providers had temporarily placed them in motels and they returned to their apartments daily to check on their pets. Jacobs said these lockouts are illegal.
