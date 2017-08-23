Emanuel Medical Center
Emanuel Medical Center Joan Barnett Lee The Modesto Bee
Emanuel Medical Center Joan Barnett Lee The Modesto Bee

News

Another 400 employees at Emanuel join a union. What will it mean for patients?

By Ken Carlson

kcarlson@modbee.com

August 23, 2017 12:32 PM

Emanuel Medical Center employees from nursing assistants to respiratory therapists voted for union membership, two weeks after registered nurses at the Turlock hospital were unionized.

About 400 employees are joining the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. The vote held Tuesday was 265 in favor of union membership and 55 opposed.

The SEIU-UHW will represent workers in dozens of job categories, also including licensed vocational nurses, patient care technicians, housekeepers and radiology technicians. Emanuel was a nonprofit hospital before it was acquired by Tenet Healthcare Corp. in 2014. The SEIU also represents employees at Tenet-owned Doctors Medical Center in Modesto and Doctors Hospital in Manteca.

As with many organizing campaigns, employees at Emanuel said they want to improve patient care.

Martha Alvarez, an Emanuel employee for 15 years, said it gives them a voice in talking with management about staffing and patient care issues. “If we have enough help with nurses and nursing assistants, if we can work with management to improve labs and imaging, the ones that win are the patients,” said Alvarez, a patient care technician.

The hospital issued a statement Wednesday:

“A majority of eligible Emanuel Medical Center’s employees voted in favor of representation by the (SEIU-UHW) during an election held on Aug. 22. Emanuel Medical Center respects this decision made by our employees, and will bargain in good faith with the SEIU-UHW to reach a collective bargaining agreement.”

Earlier this month, registered nurses at Emanuel overwhelmingly approved membership in the California Nurses Association. The vote to have the union represent about 400 nurses was 284 to 4.

Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant 0:26

Memorial for fallen Modesto Police Department sergeant
Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry 1:02

Fire destroys home in orchard off McHenry
Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’ 3:42

Hear Trump's stance on Afghanistan: ‘We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists’

View More Video