Crews keep vegetation fire from spreading to Modesto hotel

Quick work by crews from the Modesto Fire Department kept a hotel from sustaining major damage from an adjacent vegetation fire on Tuesday morning.
Crews were called out to the Quality Inn at 500 Kansas Avenue just after 6 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
When crews arrived they found a vegetation fire moving quickly toward the back of the hotel, the post said.
Heat from the fire broke several windows, but crews stopped the spread of the fire and kept it from spreading to the structure.
Crews used fans to clear the hotel of smoke after the fire was extinguished.
Comments