Crews keep vegetation fire from spreading to Modesto hotel

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that threatened the Quality Inn on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Tuesday morning. The fire forced guests of the hotel to leave their rooms at around 6:15 a.m. Crews contained the fire quickly and there was minimal damage to the building. Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that threatened the Quality Inn on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Tuesday morning. The fire forced guests of the hotel to leave their rooms at around 6:15 a.m. Crews contained the fire quickly and there was minimal damage to the building. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

