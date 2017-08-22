Crews keep vegetation fire from spreading to Modesto hotel

More Videos

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto

Pause
Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 0:35

Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 1:00

Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock

Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 2:15

Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:37

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson

Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:27

Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law

California farmer fights US in court 1:49

California farmer fights US in court

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:24

Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina

Eclipse viewing in Modesto 1:45

Eclipse viewing in Modesto

  • Fire threatens hotel in Modesto

    Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that threatened the Quality Inn on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Tuesday morning. The fire forced guests of the hotel to leave their rooms at around 6:15 a.m. Crews contained the fire quickly and there was minimal damage to the building.

Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that threatened the Quality Inn on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Tuesday morning. The fire forced guests of the hotel to leave their rooms at around 6:15 a.m. Crews contained the fire quickly and there was minimal damage to the building. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com
Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that threatened the Quality Inn on Kansas Avenue in Modesto on Tuesday morning. The fire forced guests of the hotel to leave their rooms at around 6:15 a.m. Crews contained the fire quickly and there was minimal damage to the building. Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

News

Crews keep vegetation fire from spreading to Modesto hotel

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

August 22, 2017 10:50 AM

Quick work by crews from the Modesto Fire Department kept a hotel from sustaining major damage from an adjacent vegetation fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called out to the Quality Inn at 500 Kansas Avenue just after 6 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

When crews arrived they found a vegetation fire moving quickly toward the back of the hotel, the post said.

Heat from the fire broke several windows, but crews stopped the spread of the fire and kept it from spreading to the structure.

Crews used fans to clear the hotel of smoke after the fire was extinguished.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire threatens hotel in Modesto

View More Video