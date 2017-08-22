Watch thief snatch bag containing $30,000 of cash, jewelry while victim pumps gas

More Videos 0:33 Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto Pause 1:42 Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:00 Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson 1:27 Modesto whiskey maker toasts new law 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 1:45 Eclipse viewing in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas The Lauderhill Police Department released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer. The Lauderhill Police Department released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer. Lauderhill Police Department Edited by Matias J. Ocner

The Lauderhill Police Department released a surveillance video showing a sneaky thief pulling up to a gas station in Lauderhill and stealing a bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry on Aug. 15, 2017. The victim pumped gas into his car, while the thief stole the bag from the front door of a Ford Explorer. Lauderhill Police Department Edited by Matias J. Ocner