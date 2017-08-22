Watch thief snatch bag containing $30,000 of cash, jewelry while victim pumps gas

A thief at a Florida gas station opened the front passenger door of a car and snatched a bag containing $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.
Police released a video in hopes of identifying the thief in the incident that happened on Aug. 15 at a Lauderhill Chevron gas station.
The Miami Herald said Tomer Akerman was pumping gas when he looked away from his car and became a victim. He was on his way to the Jewelry Exchange.
The thief left in a white, newer-model Nissan Murano, ABC10 News reported.
