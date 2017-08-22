News

APNewsBreak: Utah to obey order for DEA drug database search

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 7:41 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah will obey a court order to let the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration search a prescription-drug database without a warrant despite a state law designed to protect patient privacy.

Utah Attorney General's Office spokesman Dan Burton says the state disagrees with the order but has decided not to appeal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah says it is disappointed.

THE ACLU represented a firefighters' union and LGBT group who argued investigators shouldn't have unfettered access to the database. It holds records of medications like the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and sleep aid Ambien as well as opioid painkillers.

The DEA says agents need access early in their investigations amid a national opioid-drug epidemic.

All states maintain similar databases designed to prevent overprescribing. Utah is among a minority requiring a warrant.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game 1:42

Amazing video shows ballpark going dark during total eclipse at baseball game
International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse
Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse

View More Video