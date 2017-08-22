Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Santa Maria

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child who was abducted from Santa Maria.

Daniel Morozov, 9, is 4-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be with Konstantin Morozov, 48, 6-foot and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police issued the alert after they were dispatched to a shooting at 230 N. College Drive in Santa Maria. When they found a deceased victim, they issued an alert for the child.

The Morozovs’ last known vehicle was a 2015 blue Volkswagen Golf hatchback with a license plate of 7JGG242.

The police ask people to pay special attention to border crossings and international airports.

If you see the vehicle or either person, call 911 — do not approach, police say.