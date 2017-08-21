News

West Virginia agency to use $22M to add addiction treatment

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 10:13 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's Department of Health and Human Resources says it will use $22 million in settlement money from drug distributors to help address the addiction epidemic in the state.

Legislation passed this year requires the department to increase inpatient treatment beds in existing or new facilities, authorizing health officials to ensure they are available in the highest priority areas.

The department says it plans to evaluate needs statewide and use an application process to that would enable private entities to build facilities.

The settlements resolved allegations that the painkiller wholesalers sued by the state attorney general failed to detect, report and help stop suspiciously large retail orders of the highly addictive prescription drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto 0:33

Train hits pedestrian in downtown Modesto
Eclipse viewing in Modesto 1:45

Eclipse viewing in Modesto
Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock 1:00

Watch air ambulance land on Highway 99 after crash in Turlock

View More Video